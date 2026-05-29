2026 Ojude-Oba Festival Thrives as Symbol of Unity and Cultural Pride in Ijebu-Ode

The 2026 Ojude-Oba Festival in Ijebu-Ode drew massive crowds in a vibrant display of horse races, traditional attire, and performances, marking the first celebration since the passing of Awujale Oba Sikiru Adetona. Governor Dapo Abiodun highlighted the festival's economic impact and its role in promoting tourism and cultural heritage.

On Friday, the historic town of Ijebu-Ode pulsed with life as thousands of elegantly dressed men, women, youths, and cultural aficionados gathered for the 2026 Ojude-Oba Festival .

The event transformed the city into a dazzling display of color, heritage, and tradition. Spectacular horse-riding processions, intricately embroidered garments, rhythmic traditional music, and graceful performances by the Regberegbe age-grade groups brought the celebration to life, reaffirming Ojude-Oba's standing as one of Africa's most renowned cultural festivals. The gathering drew visitors, tourists, dignitaries, and indigenes from across Nigeria and the diaspora, all coming to witness the vibrant fusion of tradition, fashion, unity, and cultural pride.

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, addressed the crowd, highlighting Ojude-Oba as a powerful emblem of peaceful coexistence and cultural sophistication. He explained that his administration has deliberately elevated the festival to a flagship position within Ogun State's tourism development strategy, aiming to unlock its vast cultural and economic potential. The governor revealed that the state is working with key stakeholders to broaden the festival's global reach while safeguarding the authentic heritage and traditions of the Ijebu people.

"We are building a state that honours its heritage because culture is not only our identity but also a source of social cohesion and economic opportunity," he declared. "This is why we have positioned Ojude-Oba as a flagship within our tourism development agenda. Today, the economic impact of the festival is visible everywhere as hotels are fully occupied, businesses are flourishing, artisans are engaged, and our youths are being productively empowered.

" Governor Abiodun noted the deep historical significance of the 2026 edition, marking the first celebration since the passing of the highly respected Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona. He paid tribute to the late monarch, calling him an institution whose 65-year reign revolutionized traditional leadership and elevated Ijebuland culturally, socially, and politically.

"This year's Ojude-Oba Festival carries profound significance. It is the first celebration since the glorious transition of our revered monarch, Oba Sikiru Adetona, whose remarkable reign shaped and transformed the institution of traditional rulership in Nigeria," he stated. The governor shared that the late Awujale had explicitly requested that the festival continue uninterrupted, underscoring its role as a sacred cultural institution that binds generations together.

Abiodun thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support during the transition period, which helped maintain peace, continuity, and stability. He also called on Nigerians to remember victims of insecurity nationwide, offering prayers for families affected by banditry and violence. The governor applauded the organizers, Regberegbe groups, and the people of Ijebuland for preserving their rich cultural heritage and ensuring a successful festival despite the period of mourning.

He traced Ojude-Oba's evolution from a post-Eid homage-paying event into a widely embraced cultural festival that transcends faith, background, and generation.

"Today, Ojude-Oba stands as a symbol of unity, honour, continuity, and cultural pride where visitors from across the world gather to witness the splendour of our traditions, the elegance of our attire, and the discipline of the age-grade groups," he added. Governor Abiodun linked the festival to his administration's "Building Our Future Together" agenda, which invests in infrastructure, healthcare, education, youth empowerment, and tourism development.

He urged younger generations to preserve and promote their inherited cultural heritage, emphasizing that culture must evolve while retaining its core essence. Chief Olu Okubadejo, Chairman of the Ojude-Oba Planning Committee, described the festival as a celebration of unity and continuity, allowing all sons and daughters of Ijebuland to reconnect with their roots.

He noted the emotional and historic nature of this year's edition, being the first since the demise of Oba Sikiru Adetona, whose reign brought honor and global recognition to Ijebuland. The event was attended by dignitaries including the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Engr





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ojude-Oba Festival Ijebu-Ode Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun Awujale Oba Sikiru Adetona Regberegbe Groups Nigerian Culture Cultural Festival Tourism Development Traditional Leadership

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ogun State Police Deploy 2,500 Personnel for 2026 Ojude Oba FestivalThe Ogun State Police Command has deployed over 2,500 personnel to provide security during the 2026 Ojude Oba festival scheduled for Friday.

Read more »

Ogun State Deploys 2,500 Police Personnel for 2026 Ojude Oba Festival SecurityAround 2,500 operatives from the Ogun State Police Command, supported by armored vehicles, patrol units and specialised tactical teams, have been positioned in Ijebu Ode and nearby areas to safeguard the 2026 Ojude Oba Festival. The deployment aims to ensure a peaceful celebration following the death of the long‑reigning Awujale, whose absence marks the first festival without a monarch on the throne. Police units will monitor the pavilion, highways, hotels, markets and other crowded venues throughout the event.

Read more »

Five Key Things To Know About 2026 Ojude Oba FestivalOver the years, the festival has become a proud symbol of cultural identity, unity, and tradition among the Ijebu people.

Read more »

Dignitaries and Celebrities Light Up 2026 Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu OdeGovernor Dapo Abiodun, Minister Hannatu Musawa, President Tinubu's son Seyi Tinubu, APC aspirant Solomon Adeola and fashion entrepreneur Farooq Oreagba attended the 2026 Ojude Oba Festival. The event featured colourful traditional processions, music, drumming and dancing, marking the first festival since the death of the late Awujale Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona and honoring Ijebu heritage.

Read more »