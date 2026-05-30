2026 Ojude-Oba Festival Celebrates Legacy of Late Awujale Amidst Grand Cultural Display

The 2026 Ojude-Oba Festival in Ijebu-Ode featured vibrant cultural displays, horse-riding processions, and traditional attires, honoring the legacy of the late Awujale, Oba Sikiru Adetona. Governor Dapo Abiodun highlighted the festival's economic impact and its role in promoting unity and tourism in Ogun State.

The ancient town of Ijebu-Ode was transformed into a vibrant panorama of colour, glamour, heritage, and tradition as thousands gathered for the 2026 Ojude-Oba Festival .

The annual cultural celebration featured spectacular horse-riding processions, richly embroidered attires, rhythmic traditional music, and elegant displays by the Regberegbe groups, reaffirming its status as one of Nigeria's most significant cultural events. Visitors, tourists, dignitaries, and sons and daughters of Ijebuland from across Nigeria and the diaspora assembled to witness the spectacle, which blended tradition, fashion, unity, and cultural pride.

Notable attendees included the wife of the Ogun State Governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun; former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba; Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun; the Reagent of Ijebuland, Chief Sunny Kuku; wife of the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Olori Iyabo Adetona; and the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa. The festival's theme was 'Celebrating the Legacy of Oba Sikiru Adetona.

' Speaking at the event, Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun described Ojude-Oba as a powerful symbol of peaceful coexistence, communal harmony, and cultural sophistication. He emphasized that his administration has deliberately positioned the festival as a flagship of Ogun State's tourism development agenda to harness its enormous cultural and economic potential. The state government is collaborating with critical stakeholders to expand the festival's global visibility while preserving the authentic heritage and traditions of the Ijebu people.

The governor stated, 'We are building a state that honours its heritage because culture is not only our identity but also a source of social cohesion and economic opportunity. Today, the economic impact of the festival is visible everywhere as hotels are fully occupied, businesses are flourishing, artisans are engaged, and our youths are being productively empowered.

' Governor Abiodun highlighted the deep historical significance of the 2026 edition as the first celebration since the passing of the revered Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, whose 65-year reign transformed traditional leadership and elevated Ijebuland culturally, socially, and politically. He noted that the late monarch had insisted the festival must continue to thrive as a sacred cultural institution that unites generations.

The governor commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for standing with the people of Ijebuland during the transition period, which helped sustain peace, continuity, and stability. He also called on Nigerians to remember victims of insecurity across the country, offering prayers for families affected by banditry and violence.

Additionally, he praised the organisers, the Regberegbe groups, and the people of Ijebuland for preserving the rich cultural heritage and ensuring a successful hosting despite the transition period. Governor Abiodun explained that Ojude-Oba has evolved from a post-Eid homage-paying gathering into one of Africa's most admired cultural festivals embraced by people of different faiths, backgrounds, and generations.

He connected the festival to his administration's 'Building Our Future Together' agenda through investments in infrastructure, healthcare, education, youth empowerment, and tourism development, urging the younger generation to preserve and promote their cultural heritage while allowing it to evolve without losing its essence





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