Nigerian Correctional Service issues queries to 20 officers following the escape of two death row inmates from Okekura Custodial Centre in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has formally issued queries to at least 20 personnel stationed at the Okekura Custodial Centre in Ilorin, Kwara State, following a significant security breach that allowed two condemned inmates to escape. This disciplinary action comes after Controller-General Sylvester Sylvester Nwakuche ordered a comprehensive investigation into the facility's security protocols. The queries target members of the armed squad and duty officers responsible for the round-the-clock supervision of inmates within the high-security compound.

Investigation Into Security Breach Details

Controller-General Sylvester Nwakuche visited the Okekura Custodial Centre on Thursday, November 19, 2026, to oversee the initial assessment of the incident. His visit occurred just one day after the jailbreak took place in the early hours of Wednesday, November 18, 2026. Reports indicate that the escape was part of a larger, coordinated attempt involving more inmates than the two who ultimately succeeded in fleeing the facility. The investigation aims to establish the precise circumstances that allowed the perimeter to be breached and to identify all individuals involved in the lapse.

Also read NCoS releases names, photos of two fleeing death-row inmates in Kwara

Identities and Profiles of Escapees Released

The Kwara State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service has officially published the identities and physical profiles of the two escapees to assist in their recapture. In a public notice issued on Friday, November 20, 2026, and signed by Public Relations Officer Adegbulugbe Philip, the Command identified the fugitives as Segun Abraham Nasiru and Oluwasegun Omoyajowo Ajiboye. The notice provides specific details to help the public distinguish between the two men, including their complexions, heights, and states of origin.

Segun Abraham Nasiru is described as a 41-year-old dark-complexioned male standing six feet tall. He originates from Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State. The second escapee, Oluwasegun Omoyajowo Ajiboye, is a 38-year-old light-complexioned male with a height of 5.6 feet. He is from Iloro Ekiti in the Ijero Local Government Area of Ekiti State. Both individuals are classified as inmates on death row, indicating the high priority the service places on their apprehension.

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Repeat Offense and Institutional Negligence

Significant concerns have been raised regarding the recidivism of one of the escapees. Segun Nasiru was reportedly a repeat escapee who had previously fled from the Mandala Custodial Centre, located on the outskirts of Ilorin. After his rearrest, he was transferred to the Okekura facility, where he escaped again by allegedly breaking through and scaling the perimeter wall. Controller-General Sylvester Nwakuche acknowledged during his visit that there had been a level of negligence by personnel at the facility. He described the incident as unfortunate and unacceptable, promising that those found culpable would face strict sanctions.

Public Appeal and Reinforced Security Measures

In response to the escape, the Kwara State Command has urged members of the public to remain vigilant and assist in the recapture of the fugitives. Residents are advised to contact the nearest correctional facility or police station if they possess credible information regarding the whereabouts of Nasiru or Ajiboye. Alternatively, the public can reach the Command through its designated telephone line or WhatsApp channel. The Command has assured residents that security has been significantly reinforced across the custodial centre to prevent any further incidents and to ensure the safety of the community.