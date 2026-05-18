20 ISIS militants killed in US-Nigeria air strikes in Northern Nigeria

The recent air strikes launched by the United States and Nigeria in Northern Nigeria have resulted in the death of 20 ISIS militants.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has confirmed the deaths of 20 ISIS /ISWAP militants in air strikes conducted by the United States and Nigeria in Metele, Borno state.

According to the statement, the air strikes followed the objective of targeting terrorist elements as seen during the convergence and migration of the groups. The operations are part of a sustained effort to neutralize terrorist networks and remove them from the battlefield, ultimately denying any safe havens to the terrorists within Nigeria. The killings of the ISIS commander Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, the second-in-command of the group, were also confirmed by US-Africa Command.

Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, who was previously thought to be acting as a commander of ISIS in Nigeria, was identified as a target after intelligence confirmed his presence. The US-Africa Command stated in a press release that the raid was carried out in coordination with the Nigerian government, and that the targets were determined to be ISIS militants. The raid resulted in zero reported casualties.

The statement emphasizes that the removal of these terrorists reduces their capacity to plan and conduct future attacks and threats. The US President shared updates on a social media post in the wee hours of Saturday





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Bombing Air Strikes US-Nigeria ISIS Terrorism Security Threats

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