2,000 Security Personnel to be Deployed for Olubadan of Ibadan Coronation Ceremony

This comprehensive security strategy will encompass officers from various security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Western Nigeria Security Network, also known as Amotekun. The Chairman of the Coronation Committee, Chief Mustafa Adebayo Oyero, made this announcement during a press conference held on Saturday at the Olubadan Palace, situated in Oke Aremo, within the Ibadan North Local Government Area. The press conference saw the attendance of numerous prominent indigenes of Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State. \The coronation ceremony itself is scheduled to take place at the historic Mapo Hall on Friday, September 26, 2025. During the press briefing, Chief Oyero emphasized the committee's meticulous planning to mobilize the extensive security detail, aiming to guarantee peace, tranquility, and orderliness throughout the pre-coronation preparations, the coronation day itself, and the post-coronation activities. He highlighted the significance of maintaining a secure environment to accommodate the expected influx of high-profile guests. In further remarks, the former President of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes noted the anticipated presence of several dignitaries, including President Bola Tinubu, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, and other distinguished individuals from across Nigeria and internationally. The presence of these important figures, he explained, was a key factor in the decision to implement such a robust security plan. The committee is working diligently to ensure the comfort and safety of all attendees, especially given the anticipated large crowds and the high profile nature of the guests. \The meticulous planning reflects the importance attached to this historic occasion and the commitment to delivering a memorable and secure event. The committee has been working tirelessly to address all logistical and security considerations. The security measures are also designed to prevent any potential disruptions, ensuring the smooth flow of the ceremony and the comfort of both the dignitaries and the general public. The committee members and other stakeholders are collaborating closely with security agencies to coordinate these arrangements. The extensive deployment of security personnel underlines the significance of the Olubadan's coronation and the desire to portray Ibadanland in its best light. All attendees are expected to fully cooperate with security personnel to ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience. The committee is also developing contingency plans to quickly address any unforeseen circumstances that may arise during the ceremony and related events. The coronation is expected to be a landmark event for Ibadanland, bringing together people from all walks of life to celebrate a new era under the leadership of Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, the 44th Olubadan





