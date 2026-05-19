175 ISIS Terrorists Killed in Nigeria, Disrupting Global ISIS Command Structure

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced the death of 175 ISIS terrorists in ongoing joint counterterrorism operations with the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) in Northeast Nigeria. The operations have resulted in the destruction of terrorist checkpoints, weapons caches, logistical hubs, military equipment, and financial networks used to sustain insurgent activities.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced that no fewer than 175 ISIS terrorists were killed on Tuesday in ongoing joint counterterrorism operations conducted by Nigerian troops and the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) in Northeast Nigeria.

The military high command said the coordinated operations, which commenced a few days ago, have continued to record significant successes against ISIS and ISWAP elements operating in the region. This was contained in a statement issued by the Director of Defence Information, Maj. -Gen Samaila Uba. According to the DHQ, the latest assessment as of May 19, 2026, showed that 175 ISIS militants had been eliminated from the battlefield through sustained ground and air assaults.

The statement noted that the operations had also led to the destruction of terrorist checkpoints, weapons caches, logistics hubs, military equipment, and financial networks used to sustain insurgent activities. It further disclosed that several high-profile terrorist commanders were among those neutralised, including Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, described as one of the most significant ISIS operatives globally. The joint strikes have resulted in the destruction of ISIS checkpoints, weapons caches, logistical hubs, military equipment, and financial networks used to sustain terrorist operations.

The DHQ explained that al-Minuki played a strategic role in ISIS external operations, coordinating terrorist financing, recruitment, logistics, and attack planning targeting Nigerians and other civilians across the world. His death severely disrupts ISIS command structure, operational coordination, and external attack networks.

Other terrorist leaders reportedly killed during the operations include Abd-al Wahhab, an ISWAP commander responsible for coordinating attacks and propaganda activities; Abu Musa al-Mangawi, a senior ISWAP member; and Abu al-Muthanna al-Muhajir, a senior media production manager and close associate of al-Minuki. The Nation recalled that on Monday, both the Nigerian military and AFRICOM had confirmed the killing of 20 ISIS fighters in the Marte axis of the North-East during coordinated ground-air operations.

The military said the renewed offensive further demonstrated the resolve of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to sustain pressure on terrorists and deny them safe havens across the country. The joint operations will continue to hunt down and destroy those who threaten our nation and regional stability





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ISIS Nigerian Troops United States Africa Command Counterterrorism Operations Joint Strikes Terrorist Commanders Al-Minuki External Operations Terrorist Financing Recruitment Logistics Attack Planning Nigerians Civilians External Attack Networks Command Structure Operational Coordination Safe Havens Regional Stability

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