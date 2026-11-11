17 Rescued, 1 Injured as CNG Bus Catches Fire at Berger, Lagos

A CNG-powered commercial bus caught fire at Berger Bus Stop on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, leading to the rescue of 17 occupants and one passenger suffering severe burns.

A Compressed Natural Gas-powered commercial bus caught fire at Berger Bus Stop on the Lagos-bound section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, resulting in the rescue of 17 occupants and one passenger sustaining severe burn injuries.

The incident involved a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number EKY 798 YK, which was conveying 18 occupants, including the driver, from the Mowe-Ibafo axis towards Lagos when it reportedly caught fire following a gas explosion. The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday by its Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq. The fully loaded vehicle caught fire, triggering panic among passengers and other motorists plying the busy expressway.

Also read CNG bus explodes on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, 17 passengers rescued

Swift Evacuation and Rescue Operations by LASTMA Personnel

According to LASTMA, in a swift and professionally coordinated emergency response, its personnel promptly mobilised to the scene, successfully evacuating and rescuing 17 occupants, including the driver, without any injuries. Regrettably, one male passenger, who was seated at the rear section of the vehicle, sustained severe burn injuries during the inferno. The injured male passenger, estimated to be about 45 years old, was evacuated and taken to the Lagos State Trauma and Emergency Centre, Toll Gate, for urgent medical attention.

Advertisement

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service also deployed its Alausa Fire Station team to the scene and extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading further. Personnel of the Ojodu Police Division provided security and maintained order at the scene during the rescue and firefighting operations. The fire reportedly caused extensive damage to the commercial vehicle. Commending the response, the General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, praised the authority's personnel for their courage, operational dexterity, and prompt intervention.

He said the incident underscored the importance of rapid emergency response, inter-agency collaboration, and the deployment of adequately trained personnel in mitigating the consequences of road accidents. Reacting to the incident, the Controller General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Abimbola Adeseye, reiterated the need for regular vehicle maintenance, particularly among commercial transport operators. She advised motorists to ensure that vehicle electrical systems, fuel connections, and other critical components were routinely inspected and maintained by qualified professionals.

Calls for Regular Vehicle Maintenance and Safety Compliance

Adeseye further urged motorists to remain vigilant, observe appropriate safety precautions, and promptly report suspected mechanical or electrical faults to prevent avoidable fire incidents. She reaffirmed the service's commitment to protecting lives and property through prompt emergency response, fire prevention, and sustained public safety awareness. Bakare-Oki urged commercial transport operators, particularly those using CNG-powered vehicles, to prioritise regular professional inspections, comply with prescribed safety standards, and maintain their vehicles' gas storage and delivery systems.

He reiterated LASTMA's commitment to protecting lives, ensuring smooth traffic movement, and strengthening collaboration with emergency response agencies across Lagos State. He also commended the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and the Nigeria Police Force for their support during the operation. The agencies emphasised that inter-agency cooperation and public vigilance are essential to preventing similar incidents on Lagos roads.