Seventeen people were killed in two unrelated shootings in South Africa: nine found dead in a shack near Pretoria and eight shot in a vehicle outside Pietermaritzburg.

At least 17 people have been killed in two separate attacks in South Africa, including nine killed inside a shack near the capital, Pretoria, as police investigate the latest outbreaks of mass gun violence in the country.

The attacks occurred in two provinces, with eight other victims found riddled with bullets inside a vehicle outside Pietermaritzburg, police said on Monday. In the first incident, six men and three women were found dead in a shack at an informal settlement outside Pretoria early on Monday. All nine were found in a shack with gunshot wounds this morning, a police spokeswoman said.

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Police probe link to previous shooting

Provincial Police Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni said the attack might be connected to a shooting at a nearby settlement last year, in which 12 people were killed and 13 others wounded. In the second incident, police responding to reports of gunfire late on Sunday discovered a vehicle containing the bodies of eight men in a semi-rural area outside Pietermaritzburg, in KwaZulu-Natal Province.

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The victims, believed to be aged between 20 and 30, had multiple gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene. Inside the vehicle police found eight men who had multiple gunshot wounds and were certified dead at the scene, a police statement said. The men had not yet been identified, and it was too early to speculate on a motive, KwaZulu-Natal province police spokesman Colonel Robert Netshiunda told the Newzroom Afrika broadcaster.

We have seen these kinds of shootings before and there have been different motives from stock theft-related, to drugs-related to taxi violence, he said. He warned against speculating on the motive. KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli blamed the killings on the proliferation of illegal firearms, describing their widespread availability as a major security threat. This level of gun violence is completely unacceptable.

Premier blames illegal firearm proliferation

We cannot continue to bury our people while illegal firearms remain readily available to criminals, he said. Police said the two shootings were unrelated and confirmed that no arrests had been made. The killings come amid persistently high levels of violent crime in South Africa, where police statistics show an average of about 60 people are murdered daily.

Roughly 60 people are killed in the country on average a day, according to police statistics, with motives ranging from the drugs trade and illegal mining to competition over minibus taxi routes. Motives behind the killings range from drug trafficking and illegal mining to disputes over control of minibus taxi routes.