Plateau State police confirm 17 fatalities and 4 injuries after armed men attack Tafigana village. Governor and IGP condemn violence as investigations begin.

The Plateau State Police Command has officially confirmed a deadly security breach that occurred in Tafigana Village within the Bassa Local Council. This violent incident resulted in the tragic death of seventeen individuals and left four others with serious injuries requiring immediate medical care.

Immediate Police Mobilization and Response

Superintendent of Police Alfred Alabo, serving as the Command's Public Relations Officer, stated that law enforcement operatives were dispatched to the scene immediately upon receiving the initial report of the attack. Upon the arrival of the police team, the attackers spotted the approaching personnel and immediately fled into the surrounding bushes to evade capture.

Also read Gunmen kill at least 19 people in Plateau State village attack

Preliminary detective work established that the assault began at approximately 11:55 am on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. Reports indicate that a group of armed hoodlums invaded the community and opened fire on unsuspecting residents, leading to the high casualty count.

Victim Treatment and Official Condolences

The four survivors sustaining varying degrees of injury were rushed to a local hospital where they are currently receiving critical medical attention. The bodies of the seventeen deceased victims have also been deposited at the hospital morgue, pending further forensic investigation and identification procedures.

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On the same day, the Commissioner of Police for the Plateau State Command, CP Sunday Aisebiogun Okoebor, visited the affected area alongside members of his management team. The primary objectives of this visit were to assess the deteriorating security situation, commiserate with the grieving families, and engage directly with community leaders.

During his address to the locals, the CP conveyed sincere condolences on behalf of Inspector General of Police Olatunji Rilwan Disu and the entire Plateau State Police Command regarding the unfortunate loss of life. He assured the residents that the command remains deeply committed to their safety and security.

Government Stance and Security Measures

The Plateau State government strongly decried the attack through a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joyce Ramna. The government expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the entire Miango community, emphasizing their shared grief over the tragic incident.

CP Okoebor assured the populace that all necessary measures have been implemented to prevent the recurrence of such violent incidents. The Command has intensified security operations across the entire area and enlisted detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department to track down the perpetrators.

Authorities have vowed to ensure that those responsible for the attack face the full weight of the law once they are apprehended. The ongoing investigation aims to gather sufficient evidence to support criminal charges against the armed hoodlums involved in the massacre.

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Appeal for Public Cooperation and Vigilance

The Commissioner of Police called upon the peace-loving citizens of Plateau State to cooperate with the police and other security agencies. He urged residents to provide credible information that could assist in the arrest of the suspects and the restoration of peace in the region.

Furthermore, the police encouraged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious movements or activities to the nearest police station. This proactive approach is essential for identifying the flight path of the assailants and preventing future attacks.

In her official statement, Joyce Ramna also appealed to residents to guard against reprisal attacks, inflammatory statements, and the spread of unverified information. Authorities emphasized that such actions could escalate tensions and destabilize the security situation further in Bassa Local Council.

The government urged the public to remain calm, law-abiding, and cooperative with security agencies during this critical period. By providing accurate information and avoiding retaliatory violence, citizens can play a vital role in stabilizing the region and supporting the ongoing investigations.