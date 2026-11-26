Gunmen attacked Tafi Gana community in Plateau State late Wednesday, killing at least 16 people and injuring four others. Residents and the Irigwe Development Association confirmed the attack and called for urgent security intervention.

Gunmen attacked Tafi Gana community in Plateau State, killing at least 16 people and injuring four others. The attack occurred around 11:30 pm on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, and continued into the early hours of Thursday.

The community is a hamlet of Kyie Ihwien, near Jebbu Miango in Bassa Local Government Area. The Irigwe Development Association (IDA) confirmed the attack in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Sam Jugo. The statement said the attackers wielded assault rifles and other dangerous weapons and shot sporadically. Eyewitnesses reported seeing people of Fulani extraction among the attackers.

Also read Plateau to support United Nigeria Airlines, woos investors

Victims And Eyewitness Accounts

By dawn on Thursday, about 16 persons lay dead, while four other survivors were rushed to unknown medical facilities with various degrees of injuries. A resident, Moses Monday, said 16 bodies were recovered at the scene, with three more victims dying later in hospital. Another resident, Nuhu Fidelis, said the village was attacked again by Islamist jihadist terrorists.

The IDA identified the deceased as Moses Oko, 70; Maingwa Zere Rangya, 60; Danladi Ishaku, 45; Luka Danladi, 21; Elisha Luka, 18; David Danladi, 10; Ishaya Goslow, 18; Lami Danladi, 30; Isi Ishaku, 18; Zhime Ngaza, 75; ThankGod Danladi, 18; Gideon Joseph, 25; Ladi Abba, 65; Ruth Istifanus, 20; Mary Keyi, 18; and Lazarus Musa, 13. The traditional ruler of the area, Nggwe Gado Dama, confirmed the attack and said it was reported to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Bassa, and the Commander, Sector 3 of Operation Enduring Peace.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Security personnel were at the scene as of press time, but they did not confirm or deny the number of casualties. Journalists who visited the scene counted 16 deceased persons. The Media Information Officer of the Special Task Force of Operation Enduring Peace did not respond to inquiries. The Plateau State Police Command spokesperson, Alabo Alfred, and his counterpart in Operation Enduring Peace, Chinonso Oteh, had yet to respond to inquiries.

Community Fear And Official Appeal

Residents expressed fear and grief. One resident who lost a relative described the killings as wicked and unprovoked. He said the community has been living in fear following repeated attacks and called on the government to act. A woman whose family fled into the bush during the attack said they heard gunshots everywhere and begged security agents to come and stay with them.

The IDA appealed to all natives not to take the law into their own hands but to allow security agencies to dispense justice. It expressed condolences to the bereaved families and the entire Irigwe nation, praying for the repose of the souls of the victims and God's comfort for their immediate families. Residents called on the Plateau State Government, the Federal Government and security agencies to deploy more personnel to Miango and surrounding communities to stop further attacks.