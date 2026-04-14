12th AMVCA Unveils Plans with Don Julio as Headline Sponsor, Joke Silva as Head Judge

MultiChoice announces the 12th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) with Don Julio tequila as the headline sponsor, setting the date for May 9, 2026, and naming Joke Silva as Head Judge. The event will spotlight craftsmanship and includes pre-award activities. The partnership with Don Julio aims to elevate the celebration of African film and television.

MultiChoice has announced the complete plans for the 12th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards ( AMVCA ), with Don Julio tequila as the headline sponsor. The ceremony is scheduled for May 9, 2026, and veteran actress Joke Silva has been appointed as the Head Judge, bringing her extensive industry expertise to the role. The event will incorporate significant pre-award activities, including Icons Night and Cultural Day, leading up to the main awards ceremony.

This year's AMVCAs will place a strong emphasis on craftsmanship, celebrating the often-unsung heroes of African cinema: writers, directors, editors, designers, and technicians. This focus aligns perfectly with Don Julio's 'por amor' philosophy, reflecting the brand's dedication to passion and devotion in creative endeavors. This strategic partnership follows a special edition of The Don’s Table hosted by Don Julio, which honored Nollywood actors and filmmakers who are passionately dedicated to their craft. The partnership reflects a deepening investment in African storytelling and showcases the commitment of both brands to celebrate excellence. As the official spirits partner, Don Julio will enrich the celebration through its premium tequila experience, including curated serves, signature toast moments, and refined brand integration. This will create memorable moments and ensure a lasting impact through high-quality, culturally relevant content.

Atinuke Babatunde, Executive Head of Content and Channels, MultiChoice West Africa, emphasized that the AMVCAs consistently celebrate the best in African film and television. She highlighted the importance of celebrating culture in all its richness and authenticity, recognizing that African stories, from Lagos to Nairobi, Dakar to Johannesburg, reflect the continent's identity, way of life, and connection to the world. Babatunde noted that the partnership with Don Julio brings a spirit of global excellence that resonates with the artistry of African filmmakers, actors, and storytellers. Together, they are redefining how African talent is honored and celebrated.

The involvement of Don Julio marks the first time a luxury spirits brand has taken on the headline sponsorship of the AMVCAs, alongside the continued support of Johnnie Walker and Singleton. Segun Ogunleye, Head of Marketing, Africa Partner Markets, Diageo, emphasized that this partnership highlights the strength and diversity of the brands and their commitment to celebrating consumers during moments of recognition and shared cultural pride. He underlined that the partnership is built on shared values such as passion, craftsmanship, and luxury, all qualities inherent in both brands.

The 12th edition will feature a total of 32 award categories. These include 18 jury-decided categories, 11 audience-voted categories, and three special recognition awards, which will honor Lifetime Achievement and the Trailblazer. Details about the nominees, event activations, and exclusive experiences will be released in the coming weeks. The AMVCAs provide a platform to celebrate African creativity.

This year's AMVCAs are poised to be a spectacular celebration, blending the prestige of African film and television with the luxury and craftsmanship synonymous with Don Julio tequila. The choice of Joke Silva as Head Judge brings a wealth of experience, adding another layer of credibility to the awards. The focus on craftsmanship underscores the vital contributions of those working behind the scenes, often overlooked, and highlighting the importance of every aspect of filmmaking. The incorporation of pre-award events like Icons Night and Cultural Day suggests a more immersive and engaging experience for both nominees and viewers. The strategic partnership between MultiChoice and Don Julio appears to be more than a sponsorship; it is a collaborative effort to elevate the celebration, celebrate African storytelling, and provide a lasting impact on African film. The event underscores the significant contributions of African creatives to the global film industry.

The AMVCA continues to evolve, adapting to the changing landscape of African film and television. The inclusion of special recognition awards for Lifetime Achievement and the Trailblazer speaks to the awards' commitment to recognizing both established figures and emerging talents. By partnering with Don Julio, the AMVCAs are not only enhancing the glamour and prestige of the awards, but also reaching a wider audience through their shared values and commitment to excellence. The awards serve as a vital platform for showcasing the diversity and talent within the African film industry. The upcoming event is set to be a memorable celebration of cinematic achievements and a testament to the growth of African cinema. The focus on craftsmanship, the selection of the Head Judge, and the partnership with Don Julio all contribute to the anticipation surrounding the 12th edition of the AMVCAs, signifying a new era for the celebration of African film and television.

Don Julio Tequila, founded in 1942 by Don Julio González, is renowned for its commitment to quality and craftsmanship. The tequila is crafted in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, and its portfolio includes Don Julio Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and the premium 1942 expression. Don Julio celebrates moments of earned achievement, recognizing the dedication and effort that contribute to extraordinary success. The brand's philosophy perfectly aligns with the AMVCAs' goal of celebrating the achievements of African film and television professionals.

The Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) has been a significant platform since 2013, honoring African film and television excellence. The awards broadcast to audiences in over 50 countries and have presented over 400 awards to date, solidifying its position as the continent's most authoritative celebration of creative talent. The AMVCAs provide the platform to connect African stories to the world and champion the talents in the creative industry. The AMVCA is a driving force that showcases the best of Africa's creative talent in filmmaking. The award show's partnership with Don Julio creates a synergy that reflects shared values of celebrating achievement and recognizing craftsmanship.

The AMVCA serves as a platform to honor the best in African film and television. It is designed to recognize and celebrate the talent and creativity that exists across the continent. This year's AMVCAs are eagerly anticipated, promising to build on the legacy of honoring African film and television achievements. This ensures that the event continues to reflect the vibrancy and innovation within the African creative industry, by rewarding the passion, the commitment, and the hard work of African film and television professionals. The alignment between Don Julio and the AMVCAs reflects shared values and a dedication to quality and excellence. The AMVCAs' decision to spotlight craftsmanship underscores their commitment to recognizing all aspects of filmmaking. The upcoming event is set to be an important celebration of African cinema and the growing global reach of African storytelling.





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