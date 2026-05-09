12 Chibok Girls Graduate from American University of Nigeria Amid Celebration: Vice President, Minister

The Vice President of Nigeria and the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development felicitated the 12 Chibok girls who recently graduated from the American University of Nigeria. These girls had been among the hundreds of schoolgirls abducted from Chibok, but their journey provided a crucial message of resilience and hope in the face of adversity.

Vice President Kashim Shettima and the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim celebrated the graduation of 12 Chibok girls from the American University of Nigeria.

The graduates were among the hundreds of schoolgirls abducted from Chibok 12 years ago who later regained their freedom and enrolled at the university through sponsorship by the Federal Government. The Vice President expressed hope that the country had not finished its obligation to them while the Minister of Women Affairs & Social Development assured the students of further plans by the Federal Government.

The AUN Yola played a crucial role in getting the girls properly educated, and the achievement of the 12 Chibok girls was celebrated amidst the graduation of hundreds of students. The President of the AUN shared sentiments of triumph over fear, resilience over trauma, and hope over adversity





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American University Of Nigeria Chibok Abduction Graduation Minister Of Women Affairs And Social Developme Vice President Kashim Shettima

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12 Chibok girls graduate from American University of NigeriaVice President Kashim Shettima expressed excitement on Saturday as 12 of the girls abducted from their secondary school in Chibok in 2014, but who eventually regained freedom, formally completed their university education at the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola.

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