Elizade University to Graduate 964 Students, 116 With First Class Honours

Elizade University will award 964 degrees at its 10th and 11th combined convocation, including 116 first-class honours, with the Chief Justice of Nigeria delivering the lecture.

Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, will graduate 964 students at its 10th and 11th combined convocation, covering the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 academic sessions. Of these, 116 students will receive first-class honours, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Philip Oguntunde, announced on Friday during a press briefing.

The briefing heralded a week-long programme that will culminate in the award of first degrees, postgraduate degrees and honorary doctoral degrees. Oguntunde said 884 students will receive bachelor's degrees, while 80 will be awarded postgraduate qualifications. The undergraduate graduands comprise 358 from the 2024/2025 session and 526 from the 2025/2026 session, the Vice-Chancellor stated.

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Elizade University Convocation Graduate Breakdown

Giving the result breakdown, he said 116 students obtained first class, 398 graduated with second-class upper, 299 with second-class lower, 69 with third class, and two obtained pass degrees. These results, he said, reflect the commitment of the students, the dedication of the academic staff and the university's insistence on academic standards, discipline and quality assurance. He added that the graduates had been trained to demonstrate intellectual ability, professional competence, entrepreneurial initiative and ethical responsibility.

The convocation lecture is scheduled for November 12, 2026, and will be delivered by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, at the newly completed 2,500-capacity Beatrice Ademolawe Ojo Multipurpose Auditorium. Bashorun Sehinde Arogbofa, former Secretary-General of Afenifere and pioneer Pro-Chancellor of Federal University, Lafia, will chair the lecture. Oguntunde also disclosed that the National Universities Commission granted full accreditation to all six programmes assessed during its October/November 2025 exercise.

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The programmes are Law, Accounting and Finance, Microbiology, Business Administration, Human Resource Management and Computer Science. He said the outcome reflects the institution's commitment to standards in teaching, learning, curriculum delivery, staffing, infrastructure and student support services.

New Medical And Law Quotas And Programs

In addition, the Council of Legal Education increased the university's law admission quota from 70 to 120, while the nursing science programme quota was also increased. The Vice-Chancellor described the approval granted to the university to commence the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery programme as a landmark achievement. Admission into the programme has commenced following a successful resource verification exercise by the NUC, he noted.

He also announced the introduction of Mechatronics Engineering, Software Engineering and Public Health, as well as postgraduate programmes in Architecture. In research, he disclosed that researchers in the Department of Biological Sciences secured an ERASMUS+ research grant valued at 385,094 pounds. Oguntunde added that the university is the Lead Partner in a submitted ERASMUS-EDU-2026-CBHE grant proposal involving a consortium of nine institutions across Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Spain and Germany.

The university is also collaborating with the North-west Institute of Ecological Environment and Resources of the Chinese Academy of Sciences towards establishing a China-Africa Joint Laboratory, expected to be located at Elizade University, with a Memorandum of Understanding already signed.