112 Junior Kwara Police Officers Complete Tactical Combat Training

One hundred and twelve junior police officers in Kwara State have completed an intensive two-week combat operations training programme. The training, which covered tactical firearm handling, ambush techniques, and rules of engagement, is part of a national capacity-building initiative by the Inspector-General of Police to enhance operational readiness and professionalism within the force.

No fewer than 112 junior police officers of the Kwara State Police Command have completed a two-week combat operations training programme aimed at enhancing their tactical capabilities and improving operational readiness in addressing security challenges across the state.

The officers, comprising 30 corporals and 82 constables, underwent intensive practical and classroom-based training at the Police Training School in Ilorin. They were equipped with skills in tactical firearm handling, combat craft, rescue operations, tactical movement, rules of engagement, use of force, ambush and counter-ambush techniques, officer safety, and other contemporary policing strategies. The development was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi.

The exercise formed part of the ongoing capacity-building drive of the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, to build a more professional, combat-ready and operationally effective police force. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Adekimi Ojo, attended the training alongside members of the command's management team and divisional police officers. Addressing the participants at the closing ceremony, the commissioner expressed satisfaction with the level of improvement, discipline, and coordination displayed by the officers.

He noted that the enhanced tactical proficiency reflects the value of continuous professional development and operational preparedness in modern policing. The training aligns with the vision of the Inspector-General of Police to institutionalise intelligence-led policing, improve operational effectiveness, and strengthen the capacity of personnel to respond decisively to security challenges. The police commissioner urged the officers to apply the knowledge and skills acquired during the programme to enhance public safety and combat crime in the state.

The Command reiterated its commitment to sustaining capacity-building initiatives designed to improve professionalism, operational efficiency, and service delivery in line with global best policing standards





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Kwara Police Combat Training Tactical Skills Police Capacity Building Inspector-General Of Police

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