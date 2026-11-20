A Federal High Court in Abuja has remanded 11 Malian nationals at the Suleja Correctional Centre following charges of kidnapping for ransom and human trafficking in the FCT. The group pleaded not guilty as Justice Egwuatu set the stage for ongoing legal proceedings.

Eleven Malian nationals have been remanded at the Suleja Correctional Centre following their arraignment before the Federal High Court in Abuja. The defendants face serious allegations of kidnapping victims for ransom and engaging in human trafficking within the Federal Capital Territory. This legal development marks a significant enforcement action by the Nigerian federal government against cross-border criminal networks operating in the nation's capital region.

Core Charges and Prosecution Strategy

The Federal High Court in Abuja remanded these individuals on Friday after reviewing the amended charges filed by the federal government. Rotimi Oyedepo, serving as both a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, formally filed these amended charges on October 26. The prosecution seeks to hold the defendants accountable for specific violations of national law regarding the exploitation and detention of individuals for financial gain.

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In the first count, the prosecution explicitly accused the defendants of conspiring to detain Alfonseni Diakite and other victims against their will. The central objective of this conspiracy was to demand ransom payments from the families of the abducted individuals. This count forms the basis of the kidnapping allegations that have triggered the current legal proceedings and the subsequent remand order.

The third count charges the defendants with conspiring to receive Mr. Diakite and other victims through deception. The prosecution argues this deception was utilized to exploit the victims in exchange for money and other property. These specific allegations highlight the organized nature of the alleged criminal activity and the premeditated intent behind the trafficking operations in the FCT.

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Defendants and Legal Representation

The group of defendants includes Abdul Ngeki, Ahmed Kasango, Hassan Dauda, Saidu Traore, Ahmed Sirama, Mohammed Dembele, Musa Sidibe, Fatima Coulibaly, Aisha Dembele, Habi Tohgo, and Lah Ahmed. Among the eleven accused, four are women, a fact that influenced the jurisdictional decision regarding their place of detention during the legal process.

All eleven defendants pleaded not guilty when the charges were read and interpreted to them in French by a court-appointed interpreter. M.A. Oladunjoye, an Assistant Chief State Counsel, applied for the charges to be read to ensure the defendants could properly enter their pleas. The defense lawyer, Steven Ogbadu, did not oppose this application, facilitating the immediate progression of the arraignment process.

The defense has indicated an alternative path to resolving the legal conflict outside of a full trial. Steven Ogbadu informed the court that the defense team is currently engaging with the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi. The stated goal of these negotiations is to resolve the matter through a plea bargain rather than proceeding to a contentious trial.

Detention Logistics and Judicial Reasoning

Justice Egwuatu ordered the remand of the defendants at the Suleja Correctional Centre pending the outcome of the trial proceedings. When Justice Egwuatu questioned the prosecution's preference for this specific facility, M.A. Oladunjoye provided a clear administrative justification for the decision.

The Assistant Chief State Counsel explained that the Kuje Correctional Centre does not have the capacity to accommodate female inmates. This logistical constraint necessitated the use of Suleja, which is equipped to handle the mixed-gender population of the accused. Steven Ogbadu did not oppose this remand application, allowing the order to be issued without further debate on the venue.

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The allegations center on offenses committed by the Nigerian government against the defendants between March and April 2026 in the Federal Capital Territory. The prosecution stated that the trafficking-related counts violate Sections 27 and 13 of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015. This legal framework provides the statutory basis for the charges and the potential penalties the defendants may face if found guilty.

Next Steps in the Legal Process

With the defendants remanded and having entered pleas of not guilty, the court has indicated that a trial date will be fixed. The prosecution requested that the court schedule this date to ensure the case moves forward expeditiously. The remand order ensures the defendants remain in custody until the trial commences and reaches a final resolution.

The ongoing engagement between the defense and the Attorney-General's office adds a layer of potential complexity to the timeline. While a trial date is being prepared, the possibility of a plea bargain could alter the duration and nature of the proceedings. However, Justice Egwuatu has ordered that the defendants remain at the Suleja Correctional Centre regardless of the status of these negotiations.

This case underscores the federal government's continued efforts to combat human trafficking and kidnapping syndicates operating within urban centers. The involvement of multiple Malian nationals highlights the international dimensions of some of these criminal activities. The court will now await the finalization of the trial schedule as legal teams prepare their respective cases for presentation.