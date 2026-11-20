Eleven Malian nationals were remanded at Suleja Correctional Centre by a Nigerian court over kidnapping and human trafficking charges in the Federal Capital Territory.

Eleven Malian nationals, including four women, were remanded in custody by a Federal Capital Territory court in Abuja on Friday. The defendants face serious allegations of kidnapping victims for ransom and engaging in human trafficking within the federal capital region.

Defendants and Specific Allegations

The individuals appearing before the court were identified as Abdul Ngeki, Ahmed Kasango, Hassan Dauda, Saidu Traore, Ahmed Sirama, Mohammed Dembele, Musa Sidibe, Fatima Coulibaly, Aisha Dembele, Habi Tohgo, and Lah Ahmed. The Nigerian federal government accused the group of committing these criminal offenses in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) specifically between the months of March and April 2026.

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In the first count of the indictment, the prosecution alleged that the defendants conspired to detain Alfonseni Diakite and other victims against their will. The primary objective of this unlawful detention was to demand ransom payments from the families of the victims. This conspiracy formed the basis of the initial kidnapping charges brought against the group.

The third count of the amended charge accused the defendants of conspiring to receive Mr. Diakite and other victims through the use of deception. The prosecution stated that the victims were exploited in exchange for money and other forms of property. These trafficking-related counts were cited as violations of Sections 27 and 13 of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act 2015.

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Legal Proceedings and Plea Bargain

Rotimi Oyedepo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, filed the amended charges on behalf of the federal government on 26 October. The legal framework established by these charges provides the statutory basis for the prosecution's case against the Malian nationals in the FCT.

Before the formal arraignment took place on Friday, M.A. Oladunjoye, an Assistant Chief State Counsel, applied to the judge for permission to have the charges read to the defendants. This step was necessary to allow the accused parties to enter their pleas regarding the allegations against them. The defense lawyer, Steven Ogbadu, did not oppose this procedural application.

The charges were subsequently read and interpreted to the defendants in French through an official interpreter to ensure full comprehension. Following the reading of the charges, all eleven defendants pleaded not guilty to the accusations. This plea entered a formal denial of the allegations in the eyes of the court.

Remand Details and Future Steps

Ms. Oladunjoye then asked the court to fix a trial date and remand the defendants to the Suleja Correctional Centre pending the proceedings. When Justice Egwuatu inquired why the prosecution preferred the Suleja facility over other options, she explained that the Kuje Correctional Centre did not accommodate female inmates. This logistical constraint necessitated the choice of location for the detention of the accused women.

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Mr. Ogbadu did not oppose the remand application, but he informed the court that the defense was actively engaging with the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi. The defense team is attempting to resolve the matter through a plea bargain agreement rather than proceeding to a full trial. This potential negotiation could significantly alter the trajectory of the legal case.

Justice Egwuatu subsequently ordered that the defendants be remanded at the Suleja Correctional Centre pending trial. The remand ensures that the defendants remain in custody while the legal process unfolds. The court has not yet specified a definitive date for the trial proceedings to commence.