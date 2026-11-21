At least 11 people died and hundreds were hospitalised after consuming suspected illicit alcohol in Manipur, India, prompting a government investigation and a public health advisory.

At least 11 people have died and hundreds have been hospitalised after consuming suspected illicit alcohol in Manipur, a state in northeastern India, according to officials.

The Indian government has ordered an investigation into the incident. Reports from Indian media outlets varied on the toll, with some citing up to 15 deaths and more than 300 hospital admissions. Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh said he visited Shija Hospital in Lamphelpat and Babina Hospital in Sajiwa on Friday to assess the condition of those receiving treatment.

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Government Launches Investigation

In a post on X, he said over 140 patients were admitted to Shija Hospital and over 41 patients at Babina Hospital. He added that the death toll had touched 11 during the last 48 hours. The Chief Minister also said a medical team led by a specialist in general medicine, alongside essential medicines, had been sent to Chandel district to strengthen the response.

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He said, I wished the patients a speedy and full recovery and extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased. The government will conduct an enquiry and the culprits will be punished. The Chandel district administration said the exact cause of the deaths had not been medically and scientifically established and remained under investigation.

The Times of India quoted Chandel Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Kumar as saying the liquor reportedly consumed by the victims was purchased from Sugnu in neighbouring Kakching district. He also said there was no known local brewing or manufacturing of traditional or local wine in Chandel district. The district administration issued a public health advisory warning residents against consuming locally brewed liquor or alcohol of doubtful origin.

Illicit Alcohol Raises Concerns

India Today reported that the victims were mainly from five villages in the Chakpikarong subdivision of Chandel district. The suspected poisoning has raised concerns over the circulation of illicit alcoholic drinks, although authorities have yet to confirm the precise substance responsible. Indian media outlets reported differing figures. The Indian Express said at least 11 people had died while more than 300 were hospitalised in Imphal after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Chandel district.

The Times of India reported 12 deaths and more than 180 hospitalisations. India Today put the death toll at 15 with over 180 people hospitalised between November 18 and 20. The Economic Times, citing the Press Trust of India, reported that 13 people had died by 9pm on Friday while 346 patients had been admitted to hospitals over suspected methanol poisoning.

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Regular Alcohol Deaths in India

Deaths from illicit or adulterated alcohol are regularly reported in India, where cheap liquor sold outside regulated channels can contain methanol, a highly toxic industrial chemical. In May, at least 15 people died after drinking methanol-laced illicit liquor in Pune and neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad in the western state of Maharashtra. In August, 13 people died and more than 60 were affected after consuming methanol-tainted liquor in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, according to local media reports.

Such liquor is widely consumed across India, where a bottle is sometimes sold for less than a dollar. If ingested, methanol can cause blindness, liver damage and death in larger concentrations.