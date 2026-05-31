10th Young Leaders Entrepreneurship Conference to Focus on Fintech and SME Financing in Abuja

The 10th edition of the Young Leaders Entrepreneurship Conference (YOLEC) will take place in Abuja on June 4, 2026, featuring prominent speakers including Dr. Tope Fasua, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, and Dr. Shaibu Husseini. The event, themed 'Empowering Young Entrepreneurs with Fintech Platforms and SME Financing to Boost Startups for a Smarter Digital Economy,' aims to equip youth with fintech tools and funding strategies.

The Young Leaders Entrepreneurship Conference (YOLEC) is set to hold its 10th edition in Abuja on June 4, 2026, with a focus on empowering young business owners and startup founders through fintech innovation and SME financing.

Themed Empowering Young Entrepreneurs with Fintech Platforms and SME Financing to Boost Startups for a Smarter Digital Economy, the conference aims to provide practical insights, networking opportunities, and financial empowerment for emerging entrepreneurs across Nigeria. Prominent personalities expected to speak at the event include Dr. Tope Fasua, Special Adviser to the President on Economic Affairs; Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former Ogun State Governor and Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District; and Dr. Shaibu Husseini, Director-General of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB).

Other speakers include Bunmi Ayodele of Wema Bank and finance strategist Temilola Aderonke Onalaja. The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, is billed as Chairman of the occasion.

The conference is designed to equip young entrepreneurs with knowledge on accessing fintech platforms, SME financing opportunities, digital innovation, and strategies for building sustainable businesses in Nigeria's evolving digital economy. Organizers emphasize that the event will offer attendees hands-on workshops, panel discussions, and networking sessions with industry leaders and financial experts. Participants will gain insights into leveraging fintech tools for business growth, understanding loan and grant options, and navigating the digital landscape to remain competitive.

The theme reflects the growing importance of fintech in driving economic development and creating opportunities for youth across the country. The conference is supported by several organizations, including Sparklight News, ALAT by Wema, NFVCB, Trust Link Insurance Brokers Limited, CropMind, and other partners. This year's edition marks a decade of YOLEC's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship among Nigerian youth. Organizers anticipate over 500 attendees, including startup founders, aspiring entrepreneurs, students, and professionals.

The event seeks to bridge the gap between innovation and funding, ensuring that young business leaders have the resources needed to scale their ventures. With the digital economy expanding rapidly, YOLEC 2026 aims to position Nigerian entrepreneurs to harness fintech for sustainable growth and job creation





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