NEMA: 10 killed or missing, 2,000 displaced, 150 houses destroyed in Anambra communal clash

The National Emergency Management Agency says about 150 houses were destroyed and 2,000 people displaced, with 10 killed or missing, after a communal clash between Umuoba Anam and Aguleri communities in Anambra East Local Government Area.

The National Emergency Management Agency has said that no fewer than 10 persons were either killed or declared missing, about 2,000 people were displaced and roughly 150 houses were destroyed in a communal clash between Umuoba Anam and Aguleri communities in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The Head of Operations, NEMA Enugu Zonal Office, Mrs Priscilla Madukwe, disclosed the figures at the weekend when she led an assessment team to the affected communities to evaluate the extent of destruction and the humanitarian impact of the violence. The team, comprising officials of NEMA and the Anambra State Emergency Management Agency, was led to the devastated areas by the Chairman of Anambra East Local Government Area, Ifeanyi Chinweze, alongside community leaders and security operatives.

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Communal Crisis Erupts In Anambra Communities

The communal crisis erupted in October and reportedly left several parts of the communities in ruins. A traditional ruler's palace was also razed during the violence, while hundreds of residents were forced to flee their homes for safety. The destruction also claimed shops, factories, residences, vehicles and other valuable property belonging to residents of the communities, including non-indigenes.

Madukwe said, No fewer than 150 houses were destroyed during the communal clash that occurred in Umuoba Anam and Aguleri communities in October. Similarly, about 2,000 persons were displaced while 10 persons were either killed or declared missing during the crisis in the affected areas. She said the magnitude of the destruction prompted the Federal Government, through NEMA, to dispatch an assessment team to determine the extent of the damage and identify the humanitarian needs of the affected residents.

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Madukwe described the level of damage as unfortunate and said the agency would submit its findings to the Federal Government for possible assistance to the victims to enable them to return to their homes. She said, The level of damage is unfortunate. Our findings will be submitted to the Federal Government for possible assistance to the victims to enable them to return to their homes.

Stakeholders Called To Restore Lasting Peace

She called on traditional rulers, community leaders and other stakeholders to intensify efforts towards resolving the dispute, restoring lasting peace and preventing a recurrence of the violence. Madukwe stressed that the return of peace, law and order to the affected communities remained a priority. Also speaking, the Chairman of Anambra East Local Government Area, Ifeanyi Chinweze, explained that the council was working with relevant stakeholders to address the differences that triggered the crisis.

Chinweze called on the warring communities to embrace dialogue, reconciliation and peaceful coexistence, noting that the curfew imposed in the area had contributed to restoring calm. He described the conflict as a major setback to socioeconomic development and warned that insecurity, killings and destruction of property could undermine economic activities and development in the affected communities.

He commended the Federal Government for sending the assessment team and expressed hope that the victims would receive relief assistance to cushion the effects of the crisis. In a separate interview, the Head of Administration, Anambra State Emergency Management Agency, Ndidi Omega, said the state government had set up a committee to look into the crisis. According to her, the committee would recommend measures to prevent a recurrence and identify possible forms of assistance for those affected.

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Communities Yet To Return To Normalcy

It was gathered that more than one month after the violence, the affected communities are reportedly yet to return fully to normalcy. Many residents are still displaced even as security operatives have maintained a presence to prevent further hostilities. The crisis had earlier prompted the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, to convene a high-level stakeholders' peace meeting at the Light House, Awka, to address the protracted crisis.

The affected areas remained largely deserted, with some security personnel stationed there to maintain peace and order, more than a month after the incident.