10 African Countries at Risk of Ebola Outbreak; Nd'Igbo, Amaechi, Abubakar Cleared for APC Presidential Primaries; Red Cross Volunteers Dead in DR Congo

This news text covers various topics, including the risk of Ebola outbreak in Central and East Africa, the internal crisis of Social Democratic Party, the deaths of Red Cross volunteers in DR Congo, the APC presidential primaries involving Atiku Abubakar and others, the APC appeal committee receiving petitions, the AGF and NNPC defending energy security, a prediction of landslide victory for APC in future elections, and the state of internal democracy in Nigeria following primary polls.

Stay connected via Google NewsPunch says the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (ACDC) has warned that 10 African countries are at risk of being affected by the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Central and East Africa.

Police have summoned leaders of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) over an internal crisis, says the newspaper. Tribune reports that three Red Cross volunteers have been confirmed dead in DR Congo. The newspaper says the Oyo state government has suspended school excursions and field trips over rising security concerns.

Sun says the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has cleared former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of transportation; and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, foremost banker; for its presidential primary scheduled for Monday, May 25. Petitions have flooded the APC appeal committee in the wake of primary polls, as aggrieved contestants weigh options, reports the newspaper. Vanguard reports that the attorney general of the federation and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) have moved to defend energy security.

Independent says Austin Onyedebelu, an APC chieftain in Imo, has predicted a landslide victory for the party at all stages of the 2027 general election. The newspaper highlights how APC primaries exposed the state of internal democracy in Nigeria. The Nation says political parties have pressed on with primary elections despite judgment on the timetable of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The newspaper reports that President Bola Tinubu says the APC primaries have deepened grassroots participation





thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ebola Outbreak Africa Centre For Disease Control And Preventi Social Democratic Party Red Cross Volunteers DR Congo APC Presidential Primaries Atiku Abubakar Rotimi Amaechi APC Appeal Committee Attorney General Of The Federation Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited APC Presidential Primaries Independent National Electoral Commission Grassroots Participation Internal Democracy Ebola Virus Disease

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