Afreximbank and Ibom LNG & Logistics Base Limited signed a financial advisory agreement to mobilise $1.5bn for a 200 MMscfd liquefied natural gas facility in Eastern Obolo, Akwa Ibom State.

The African Export-Import Bank and Ibom LNG & Logistics Base Limited have signed a Financial Advisory Agreement to mobilise $1.5bn for a proposed liquefied natural gas project in Eastern Obolo, Akwa Ibom State.

The facility is designed to process 200 million standard cubic feet of gas per day. It is expected to boost Nigeria's gas utilisation, generate employment and expand supplies to domestic and international markets. According to a press statement issued on Wednesday, Ibom LNG has secured a licence to establish the facility within the Liberty Free Trade Zone.

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The statement read, Ibom LNG & Logistics Base Limited has signed a Financial Advisory Agreement with the African Export-Import Bank to support the mobilisation of $1.5bn for its proposed liquefied natural gas project in Eastern Obolo, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria. Under the agreement, Afreximbank will provide financial advisory services to facilitate funding arrangements. It will also support efforts to meet the technical, commercial and regulatory requirements necessary to achieve financial close.

Ibom LNG Partnership With Afreximbank

The Company Secretary of Ibom LNG & Logistics Base Limited, Anietie Isonguyo, described the partnership as an important step towards securing the resources required to implement the project. He said, Our engagement with Afreximbank marks an important step in advancing the financing of the Ibom LNG project and reflects our commitment to attracting the financial and technical partnerships required to bring this investment to fruition.

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Isonguyo said the project is expected to create direct and indirect employment opportunities for host communities and the wider state. It will also support indigenous businesses and expand gas supply for domestic and export markets. He added, We are committed to translating Nigeria's gas resources into lasting economic value for Akwa Ibom State, the Niger Delta and the country.

Afreximbank Expanding African Gas Capacity

The Senior Executive Vice-President of Afreximbank, Denys Denya, said the partnership reflected the bank's commitment to expanding Africa's capacity to process its natural resources and generate greater economic returns. Denya said, Afreximbank is committed to supporting the development of Africa's oil and gas value chain as a catalyst for industrialisation, job creation and intra-African trade.

He added, By providing financial advisory support to projects such as Ibom LNG, we aim to help mobilise African capital to transform Africa's energy resources into value-added industries, exports and shared prosperity. The statement noted that the project aligned with the Federal Government's gas monetisation policy. The policy seeks to convert Nigeria's natural gas resources into industrial investments, employment opportunities and export earnings. Beyond supplying international markets, the facility is expected to provide gas for domestic energy and industrial applications.

This would strengthen Akwa Ibom's position as a destination for gas-based investments. The developers also anticipate employment opportunities during the construction and operational phases. These include skills development and increased participation by indigenous businesses in procurement, logistics, transportation, maintenance and other support services. The company noted that securing an establishment licence and engaging Afreximbank as a financial adviser would strengthen its position in negotiations with prospective investors, contractors and other stakeholders.

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Local Economic Opportunities From Gas Project

The statement said the proposed investment is expected to generate economic opportunities beyond the LNG facility itself. There could be potential demand for local contractors, logistics operators, transport providers, maintenance companies, suppliers and other service businesses during construction and operations. For host communities, the statement said, the project could provide employment opportunities, skills development and increased participation in the supply chain. Its broader economic footprint could stimulate commercial activity across Akwa Ibom and parts of the Niger Delta.

However, the project's anticipated economic benefits will ultimately depend on its ability to secure financing, progress through technical and regulatory requirements, reach financial close and translate construction and operational activities into measurable local economic gains. With its processing capacity projected at 200MMscfd, the Ibom LNG project is expected to contribute to Nigeria's gas monetisation ambitions. It would support the conversion of gas resources into marketable products, industrial inputs and export opportunities.

Securing Financing For Nigerian Gas Ambitions

The latest engagement with Afreximbank signals a step forward in the project's development programme. The company is seeking to attract investors, contractors and other strategic partners to support the proposed $1.5 billion investment. The PUNCH reported in April that Nigeria's natural gas reserves increased by 2.21 per cent to 215.19 trillion cubic feet as of January 1, 2026, according to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.

The commission estimated that the country's gas reserves could last 85 years at prevailing production levels. This highlights the potential for increased investment in gas processing and export infrastructure.