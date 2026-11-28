What is BVN in Nigeria? How to enrol, check and link your BVN

Economy What is BVN in Nigeria? How to enrol, check and link your BVN

BVN explained: what the Bank Verification Number is, how to enrol at your bank or abroad, how to find and link it, CBN rules on BVN and NIN, and how corrections work.

A Bank Verification Number (BVN) is the unique identity number that every bank customer in Nigeria gets after a one-time biometric enrolment at a bank. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bankers' Committee launched it on 14 February 2014, and NIBSS runs the central database. One BVN covers all your accounts in every Nigerian bank, and CBN rules now require a BVN, a NIN or both on accounts and wallets. This guide explains what the BVN is for, how to enrol at home or abroad, how to find your number again, how to link it to your accounts, what the CBN's current rules say about BVN and NIN, how corrections work and how to keep your BVN safe.

70,983,466 BVNs enrolled so far As of 23 November 2026 (NIBSS) 24 Hours to confirm enrolment The system confirms and generates your BVN 10 Fingerprints captured All ten fingerprints and a facial image At a glance 70,983,466 BVNs as of 23 November 2026 (NIBSS)

Launched 14 February 2014 by the CBN with the Bankers' Committee

All ten fingerprints and a facial image

Once; the same BVN is linked to all your accounts

Updates done physically at your bank branch, with supporting documents

01 — Overview Key facts What it is A single biometric identity for a bank customer across the Nigerian banking industry Launched 14 February 2014 by the CBN with the Bankers' Committee Database operator Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) Where to enrol Any branch of your bank; approved centres abroad for Nigerians in the diaspora What is captured All ten fingerprints and a facial image How often Once; the same BVN is linked to all your accounts Enrolled so far 70,983,466 BVNs as of 23 November 2026 (NIBSS) Updates Done physically at your bank branch, with supporting documents

02 — Purpose What is a BVN and why was it introduced? According to the CBN, Nigerian banking had no unique identifier for customers, which weakened Know Your Customer (KYC) checks. The BVN was introduced to complement existing identity documents such as the driver's licence, international passport, national identity card and permanent voter's card. The CBN describes it as "a number that enables a bank customer to have a single identity in the banking system". NIBSS and the CBN list these benefits: a unique identity that can be verified across the whole banking industry, not just one bank;

protection of customers' accounts from unauthorised access;

a tool against identity theft and fraud;

a way for banks to identify blacklisted customers. The CBN's regulatory framework names the participants in the system as the CBN, NIBSS, banks, other financial institutions and customers. The CBN describes it as "a number that enables a bank customer to have a single identity in the banking system". Source text, Section 02

03 — Enrolment How do I enrol for a BVN in Nigeria? Enrolment is done once in a lifetime. NIBSS and the CBN describe the same steps: Walk into any branch of your bank with a valid means of identification. Fill in and submit the BVN Enrolment Form. Present yourself for data capture: fingerprints and a facial image. Collect the acknowledgement slip that carries your transaction ID. Within 24 hours the system confirms the enrolment and generates your BVN, and you receive an SMS notification. Because the BVN is tied to your biometrics, you cannot hold two. If you already enrolled at one bank, you do not enrol again at another; you simply give the new bank your existing number.

04 — Finding it again How can I check my BVN if I have forgotten it? Your BVN is first sent to you by SMS after enrolment, so check old messages from your bank. If you can no longer find it, use only channels that belong to your bank: Your bank's mobile app or internet banking. Many banks display the BVN in the profile or account-details section once you are logged in.

Many banks display the BVN in the profile or account-details section once you are logged in. Your bank branch. Staff can retrieve the number after confirming your identity. Go with a valid ID.

Staff can retrieve the number after confirming your identity. Go with a valid ID. Your bank's official customer-care line or USSD menu. Use only the numbers and short codes published on the bank's own website, card or branch notices, and dial from the phone number registered with your account. Charges for USSD sessions and the exact menu options differ by bank and network, so confirm them with your bank. The CBN framework says customers must get access to BVN information "through secured channels with appropriate authentication", and that individuals are not eligible to access BVN information other than their own. Avoid websites or social media pages that offer to "look up" a BVN for a fee.

05 — Linking accounts How do I link my BVN to my bank accounts? The CBN states that customers are expected to submit their BVN to their bankers for linkage to all their accounts. In practice there are three routes: At account opening. Under current CBN rules, opening an account starts with the bank electronically retrieving your BVN or NIN details from the NIBSS BVN database or the NIMC NIN database. At your branch or through your bank's app. For an older account, give the bank your BVN and let it validate the details. The name and date of birth on the account should match your BVN record. Through NIBSS. The NIBSS BVN page has a "Link BVN To Your Account" portal. Nigerians abroad are told to use this tab after enrolling.

06 — CBN rules What do CBN rules say about BVN and NIN on accounts and wallets? The CBN says that in December 2023 it issued a circular requiring all individual Tier 2 and Tier 3 accounts and wallets to have both a BVN and a NIN, while Tier 1 accounts and wallets must have either a BVN or a NIN. The circular, dated 1 December 2023, applies to commercial, merchant, non-interest and payment service banks, other financial institutions and mobile money operators. Earlier CBN directives already treated customers without a BVN as not having met KYC requirements. If a bank or wallet provider tells you that your account is restricted because of a missing or unvalidated BVN or NIN, the fix is to provide the missing number through the provider's official channels and make sure your details match. The CBN framework also created a watch-list: a database of customers, identified by their BVNs, who have been involved in confirmed cases of breaches as defined in the framework. A customer whose BVN is on the watch-list cannot start a new relationship with any participant and, on accounts other than Tier 1, is barred from electronic channels such as ATM, POS, internet banking, mobile banking and USSD. Key dates The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bankers' Committee launched it on 14 February 2014 The CBN's revised framework of October 2021 sets these rules The CBN says that in December 2023 it issued a circular requiring all individual Tier 2 and Tier 3 accounts and wallets to have both a BVN and a NIN It stood at 70,983,466 as of 23 November 2026.

07 — Corrections How do I correct my name, date of birth or phone number on my BVN? NIBSS says updates to customer information are done physically at bank branches. The CBN's revised framework of October 2021 sets these rules: Date of birth: a correction is allowed once, with documents that prove the correct date.

a correction is allowed once, with documents that prove the correct date. Change of name after marriage, divorce or a change of religion: allowed with supporting documents such as a marriage or divorce certificate, an affidavit or newspaper adverts.

after marriage, divorce or a change of religion: allowed with supporting documents such as a marriage or divorce certificate, an affidavit or newspaper adverts. Minor spelling corrections: allowed with supporting documents and a regulatory ID such as an international passport, driver's licence or NIMC ID showing the correct name.

allowed with supporting documents and a regulatory ID such as an international passport, driver's licence or NIMC ID showing the correct name. A totally or partially different name: allowed only with supporting documents, and the bank must report it to the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit. Go to the bank where you enrolled or where you hold an account, and take originals of your documents. NIBSS says updates to customer information are done physically at bank branches. Corrections happen in person

08 — Diaspora How do Nigerians abroad get a BVN? Requirement 1a valid ID (driver's licence or international passport) Requirement 2one recent passport photograph Requirement 3the enrolment fee or evidence of payment NIBSS runs diaspora enrolment through partner centres. The steps on its diaspora page are: log on to the website of Online Integrated Solutions (OIS) or VFS Global, select your location, book a BVN biometric capturing appointment and visit the enrolment centre on the appointed date. The requirements listed are a valid ID (driver's licence or international passport), one recent passport photograph and the enrolment fee or evidence of payment. Fees are set per centre and currency, so check the NIBSS diaspora list for your city before booking.

09 — Questions Frequently asked questions Can I have more than one BVN? No. NIBSS says enrolment is done only once and the same BVN is linked to all your bank accounts across all Nigerian banks. How long does it take to get a BVN after enrolment? The CBN and NIBSS say the system confirms the enrolment and generates the BVN within 24 hours, and you are notified by SMS. Is a BVN the same as a NIN? No. The BVN is the banking industry's identifier held in the NIBSS database. The NIN is the national identity number issued by NIMC. CBN rules require one or both on accounts and wallets, depending on the tier. Who is allowed to see my BVN details? Access is limited by the CBN framework to approved participants. Individuals are not eligible to access BVN information other than their own, and foreign entities are not allowed access to the database. Is it safe to share my BVN? Give it only to licensed financial institutions through their official channels when it is required. Never share your PIN, password or one-time codes with anyone, and report suspicious requests to your bank. How many people have a BVN? NIBSS publishes a weekly count. It stood at 70,983,466 as of 23 November 2026.