01 — The aid

President Bola Tinubu has approved N250 million in financial assistance to families of victims of Friday's boat accident in Bayelsa State, where the death toll has risen to 29.

Vice President Kashim Shettima announced the intervention on Sunday during a condolence visit to Bayelsa on the President's directive. Speaking at the Government House in Yenagoa after visiting hospitalised victims at the Bayelsa Medical University Teaching Hospital (BMUTH) in Yenagoa, Shettima said the President directed relevant federal agencies to work with the state government in the search and rescue operation and provide support for those affected by the tragedy.

He described the incident as a national loss, noting that behind the casualty figures were individuals with families, relationships and responsibilities to their communities and society. Each person involved has a name, an identity, a history, relationships and responsibilities. Family members cannot come to terms with the fact that someone who left home for a funeral will never return, he said.

He acknowledged the importance of waterways to Bayelsa communities, noting that the state's geographical peculiarities make water transport essential for access to schools, hospitals, markets and other services. He also disclosed that the President had directed the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to procure boats to improve water transportation in the riverine communities. The governor said the state government was coordinating the rescue operation with federal agencies, security services and other relevant authorities.

He added that the government was paying the medical bills and providing feeding for survivors receiving treatment in hospitals across the state. Governor Douye Diri said 29 people had been confirmed dead, while more than 51 survivors had been recorded. He said search and recovery operations were continuing, adding that the capsized boat had yet to be recovered. Some bodies could still be trapped inside the vessel, he said.