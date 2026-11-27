The first six players in camp were Christiana Uzoma and Valentina Uroko of Edo Queens. They were joined by Glory Edet of Bayelsa Queens, Joy Igbokwe and Fatimoh Solaty of Nasarawa Amazons, and Blessing Nkor of Belarusian club Dynamo Brest. Four more players joined on Friday evening. They are Shukurat Oladipo of AS Roma, Regina Otu of Fenerbahce Ladies, Folashade Ijamilusi of Liaoning Shenyang, and Olamide Adugbe of Asteras Tripolis.

More players are expected before Saturday's first training session. The list includes six-time African Women's Footballer of the Year Asisat Oshoala. Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie is also expected. Other expected players are Joy Omewa, Michelle Alozie, Glory Ogbonna, Oluwatosin Demehin, Nicole Payne, Christy Ucheibe, Suliat Abideen, Toni Payne, Shakirat Moshood, and Jennifer Echegini.

Their arrivals will expand the squad significantly. The first friendly will take place on Monday, November 30, at the 5 July 1962 Stadium in Algiers. Kick-off is scheduled for 6pm Nigerian time. The second match will be on Friday, December 4, at the Hocine Ait Ahmed Stadium in Tizi-Ouzou, starting at 5pm Nigerian time.