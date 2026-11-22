01 — Round opens

Nigeria 2026 Oil and Gas Licensing Round Opens

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission opened the registration portal on November 20, 2026. Interested companies have until January 15, 2027 to complete their registration and prequalification processes. The 40 blocks are spread across three categories. They comprise 17 onshore blocks, 14 shallow water blocks and nine deep offshore blocks.

The commission disclosed this in a statement issued by its Head of Corporate Communications and Media, Eniola Akinkuotu. It urged prospective investors to visit the portal to access the full list of available blocks, bidding guidelines and frequently asked questions. The statement read, The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission wishes to inform the general public that the 2026 licensing round portal is now live. On offer are 40 oil and gas blocks across three terrains.

On offer are 40 oil and gas blocks across three terrains.

The blocks are grouped as follows: Onshore (17), shallow water (14) and deep offshore (9). Interested bidders are urged to visit the site to view the full list of the 40 blocks, as well as the guidelines and frequently asked questions. According to the NUPRC, the licensing round will be conducted in five stages. These begin with registration and prequalification, followed by access to data, submission of technical and commercial bids, technical evaluation and a commercial conference.

Onshore 17 Shallow water 14 Deep offshore 9 Blocks by terrain

The licensing round was first announced by the commission's Chief Executive, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, on October 6, 2026. The announcement followed approval by President Bola Tinubu, who is also the Minister of Petroleum Resources. It was accompanied by statutory advertisements in local and international newspapers, in line with the Petroleum Industry Act. With the registration portal now open, the next major activity is the pre-bid conference scheduled to hold in Lagos on December 16, 2026.