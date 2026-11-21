01 — Barriers to production

Structural Hurdles to Drug Production Goals

High energy costs Named as a struggle Foreign exchange volatility Named as a struggle Expensive financing options Named as a struggle Inadequate infrastructure Named as a struggle Inconsistent policy implementation Named as a struggle

Ayuba Tanko, the President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, stated that the realities of the current manufacturing landscape render the 2030 deadline extremely challenging to meet. While he acknowledged that local drug manufacturing is a desirable and necessary national ambition, he cautioned that ambition without profound structural reform risks becoming another policy declaration disconnected from measurable industrial capacity. The country possesses the required market size, population base, professional talent, and some established manufacturing firms to support a robust domestic industry.

However, Tanko noted that the structural conditions necessary to make manufacturing competitive and sustainable have not been adequately addressed. The industry continues to struggle with high energy costs, foreign exchange volatility, expensive financing options, inadequate infrastructure, and inconsistent policy implementation. These factors collectively undermine the ability of local firms to expand production volumes and maintain price competitiveness against foreign competitors.