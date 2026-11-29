02 — The microfinance bank

The CBN's Revised Regulatory and Supervisory Guidelines for Microfinance Banks define an MFB as a company licensed to provide financial services such as savings and deposits, loans, domestic fund transfers and other financial and non-financial services to microfinance clients.

The guidelines name the target clients: economically active low-income earners, low-income households, the unbanked and under-served, and in particular women, people with disabilities, youths, micro-entrepreneurs, informal sector operators and subsistence farmers in urban and rural areas.

MFBs come in three categories, each with a different geographic reach:

Unit MFB: authorised to operate in one location. A later CBN circular allows a unit MFB one branch within the same Local Government Area.

authorised to operate in one location. A later CBN circular allows a unit MFB one branch within the same Local Government Area. State MFB: authorised to operate in one state or the FCT, and may open branches there with prior written CBN approval for each branch.

authorised to operate in one state or the FCT, and may open branches there with prior written CBN approval for each branch. National MFB: authorised to operate in more than one state, with branches across the federation subject to CBN approval.

Each category has its own minimum paid-up capital. The CBN has reviewed these amounts several times, so check the latest circular on the CBN website for the current figures.