01 — Fiber and procurement

Fiber Expansion and Startup Procurement Goals

Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat outlined that the government will pursue the fiber-optic expansion through strategic partnerships with telecommunications companies and other private-sector stakeholders. This approach leverages private capital and expertise to deliver the necessary infrastructure at scale. Additionally, the 10 percent reservation policy for startups aims to give smaller technology businesses direct access to government contracts, thereby improving their ability to grow and sustain operations.

To address the cash-flow difficulties that often constrain small businesses, the Lagos State Government is implementing a strict payment timeline. The deputy governor stated that startups engaged through this procurement programme will receive payment within 15 days. This rapid payment cycle is intended to stabilize the financial health of young companies and allow them to reinvest quickly into their development and service delivery.