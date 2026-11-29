05 — No longer have the line

What if I no longer have the phone number I enrolled with?

The USSD retrieval option works with the phone number linked to your NIN record. If that line is lost, blocked or no longer yours, NIMC's advice is to visit any NIMC office near you for assistance. Take a form of identification and any old document that shows your NIN or enrolment details, such as a photocopy of your slip, if you have one.

If you want to change the phone number on your NIN record, NIMC lists a police report as the required document for a phone number modification. When entering your number on the portal, NIMC asks that you write it without the "0" after the +234 country code, for example +234 812345…

Losing your NIN slip does not mean losing your identity or citizenship. NIMC notes that the NIN identifies a person who is already a citizen or legal resident, and that citizenship matters are handled by the Nigeria Immigration Service.