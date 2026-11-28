The essentials

To get a driver's licence in Nigeria you must be at least 18, train at an FRSC-certified driving school, pass the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) driving test, apply and pay on the national driver's licence portal, confirm payment at your State Board of Internal Revenue, then go in person to an FRSC Driver's Licence Centre for an eye test and biometric capture. You leave with a temporary licence valid for 60 days.

This guide walks through each step for a first licence, the official fees, the licence classes, how renewal and replacement work, how to track an application, and which agency does what.