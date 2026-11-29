To complain about a bank in Nigeria, you must first lodge a written complaint with the bank itself and keep proof that you did. If the bank does not acknowledge it, issue a tracking number or resolve it within the CBN timelines, you can escalate to the Central Bank of Nigeria's Consumer Protection Department by email to cpd@cbn.gov.ng or by letter to its Director in Abuja. The CBN charges no fee.

This guide explains which institutions the CBN handles complaints about, how long your bank has to respond, what your escalation letter must contain, and which cases the CBN will not take.