To check if a medicine is NAFDAC-registered, look for the NAFDAC registration number (NRN) on the pack and search it, or the product name, on the free NAFDAC Greenbook database at greenbook.nafdac.gov.ng. For food and other products, confirm the label shows the NRN, dates, batch number, a physical manufacturer address and English text. If something looks wrong, report it to NAFDAC.

This guide explains what NAFDAC registration means, how to use the Greenbook, how the scratch-and-text Mobile Authentication Service works on some medicines, which label features you should insist on when buying, and the official ways to report a product you think is fake or substandard.