03 — Coverage

Which banks and accounts are covered?

According to the NDIC, every deposit-taking financial institution licensed by the CBN is an insured institution, and membership is compulsory under the NDIC Act 2023. That includes:

Deposit money banks (commercial banks)

(commercial banks) Microfinance banks (MFBs)

(MFBs) Primary mortgage banks (PMBs)

(PMBs) Non-interest banks

Payment service banks (PSBs)

The NDIC keeps separate funds for these groups: the Deposit Insurance Fund for deposit money banks, a special fund for microfinance and mortgage banks, funds for non-interest institutions, and a fund for payment service banks. The ₦5 million figure is the limit the NDIC states for deposit money banks; other types of institution have their own coverage levels under the NDIC Act, so check the NDIC website for the current amount that applies to your MFB or mortgage bank. The NDIC publishes a list of insured banks on its site.

Mobile money wallets are covered through what the NDIC calls pass-through deposit insurance. The mobile money operator keeps customers' money in a pool or trust account at a bank, and instead of insuring the pool as one account, the NDIC insures each subscriber's balance, up to ₦5,000,000 per subscriber per deposit money bank, or the applicable level under the NDIC Act. Conditions apply: the operator must hold the money in trust for subscribers, records must show each subscriber's share, and subscribers must meet the CBN's KYC rules. The operator itself is not covered under this scheme.