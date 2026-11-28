How JAMB UTME registration works: profile code, e-PIN and CBT centres

JAMB UTME registration explained: generate a profile code with your NIN on 55019 or 66019, pay for the e-PIN, register with biometrics at an accredited CBT centre, plus age rules and lost-code fixes.

01 — The short version JAMB UTME registration works in three stages: you generate a profile code by texting your NIN to 55019 or 66019, you pay for the application at an approved outlet and receive an e-PIN by SMS, and you take both in person to a JAMB-accredited CBT centre, where your photograph and ten fingerprints are captured and your registration slip is printed. This guide explains who can register, how the profile code and e-PIN work, what happens at the CBT centre, what the application cost in the most recent exercise published by the Board, and how to recover a lost code. Dates and fees are set afresh for every exercise, so treat the figures here as a guide and confirm the current ones on jamb.gov.ng before you pay.

02 — Key facts Key facts Who runs it Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) What you need first An 11-digit NIN and a mobile number that no other candidate has used Profile code Text NIN, a space, then your 11-digit NIN to 55019 or 66019 Payment Cashless; the e-PIN arrives by SMS on your registered number Where to register Only at JAMB-accredited Computer-Based Testing (CBT) centres, in person Biometrics Photograph and all ten fingerprints captured at the centre Minimum age 16 years for admission into tertiary institutions How many times Once; errors are corrected through the Board, not by registering again

03 — The exam What is the UTME and who conducts it? The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is the entrance examination conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board. The law that set up the Board empowers it to conduct the matriculation examination for entry into all universities, polytechnics and colleges of education in Nigeria, and to place suitably qualified candidates in those institutions, taking into account the vacancies available, each institution's guidelines and the preferences candidates have expressed. Two routes use the same registration system. The UTME is for candidates seeking admission through the examination. Direct Entry (DE) is a separate application; at registration DE candidates must give the registration or matriculation number from the previous school, the course, the awarding institution and the year of graduation.

04 — Eligibility Who is eligible to register for the UTME? JAMB states that the minimum age for admission into tertiary institutions is 16 years. In the 2025 exercise, only candidates who would be 16 by 30 September of that year could apply for the UTME proper. Younger candidates could apply only for a trial mock examination, with an exception for exceptional students below 16 who score 80% in the UTME, SSCE and post-UTME and in a special examination for such candidates. You also need a National Identification Number, because the profile code is generated from your NIN, and a phone number that is yours alone. Candidates still awaiting their O-level results can register, but they must upload the results on the JAMB portal as soon as they are available. The Board says it will not consider any recommendation for admission for a candidate whose result has not been uploaded. 16 years JAMB states that the minimum age for admission into tertiary institutions is 16 years.

16 Minimum age, in years 11 Digits in your NIN 10 Fingerprints captured at the centre 3 Initial years before an unused SIM is reissued

05 — Profile code How do I get a JAMB profile code? The profile code ties your JAMB record to your NIN and your phone number. To generate it: Open a new text message on the SIM you will use for everything to do with JAMB. Type NIN, leave one space, then type your 11-digit National Identification Number, for example NIN 00123456789. Send the message to 55019 or 66019. Keep the profile code you receive; you will need it to pay and to register. No two candidates can use the same mobile number. JAMB treats the number as your unique identifier for present and future services, so a brother, sister or parent cannot lend you a line that has already been used. The Board also points candidates to the "Keep My Number" service offered by telecom operators, which stops an unused SIM from being reissued to another customer for an initial three years. If you lose the code, send RESEND from the same number to 55019 or 66019. The same message reactivates a profile code generated in an earlier year, for candidates who are registering again.

06 — Payment How do I pay for the form and get an e-PIN? Registration is cashless. You present your profile code at an approved selling point, which JAMB lists as banks, mobile money operators, microfinance banks, switches and USSD partners, and pay the amount for the application you want. An e-PIN is then sent as a text message to your registered number. If it does not arrive or you lose it, send UTMEPIN from the same number to 55019 or 66019. For the 2025 exercise, the Board published four options and prices: UTME with mock examination: ₦8,700

UTME without mock examination: ₦7,200

Direct Entry: ₦5,700

Trial-testing mock examination for underage candidates: ₦3,500 UTME with mock examination ₦8,700 UTME without mock examination ₦7,200 Direct Entry ₦5,700 Trial-testing mock examination for underage candidates ₦3,500 In that exercise, UTME application documents were sold from 3 February to 8 March 2025 and Direct Entry documents from 8 March to 7 April 2025. Later exercises have their own dates and prices, announced by the Board.

07 — The CBT centre What happens at the CBT centre? Registration can only be done at a JAMB-accredited Computer-Based Testing centre, not at an ordinary cybercafé, and you must go in person with your profile code and e-PIN. Registration can only be done at a JAMB-accredited Computer-Based Testing centre, not at an ordinary cybercafé, and you must go in person with your profile code and e-PIN. At the centre: Your photograph and biometrics, meaning all ten fingerprints, are captured. You give your choice of institutions and programmes, and a valid personal email address that you can always access. You give your qualification with grades and dates and upload the relevant certificates, unless you are awaiting results. You choose your UTME subjects and your examination town, for the optional mock as well as the main examination. You check every detail on the screen, then confirm with your fingerprint. Your registration slip is printed after the biometric authentication. Check carefully before you confirm. JAMB notes that once you authenticate with your fingerprint, the centre can no longer be blamed for errors, and it advises candidates to make sure the particulars on their NIN match their other documents. To pick the right subjects, use the Board's IBASS eligibility checker, which lists the programmes each institution offers and the UTME subject combination for each course. Keep your security details private. JAMB says no centre is allowed to request or accept a candidate's password, and it advises candidates not to share registration numbers, email passwords or e-PINs.

08 — After the exam What score do I need after the examination? Registration and the examination are only the first part of admission. A policy meeting approves what JAMB calls minimum tolerable admission scores. The 2026 policy meeting approved 150 for universities and colleges of nursing, and 100 for polytechnics, monotechnics, colleges of agriculture, colleges of education and innovation enterprise institutions. These are minimums, and the figures for a later year should be checked on the Board's website. Admissions are processed on JAMB's Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS), where candidates confirm provisional admission.