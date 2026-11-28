04 — Contributions

How much do workers and employers contribute?

For the public sector programme, the NHIA says the contribution is based on earnings and can be worked out in two ways: 15% of basic salary, or 5% of the organisation's consolidated employee salaries.

Under the basic salary approach, the employer pays 10% of your basic salary and you pay 5%. The NHIA adds that an employer may decide to pay the whole contribution, so that the employee pays nothing. The employee pays for an NHIA ID card once enrolment is complete.

Under the basic salary approach, the employer pays 10% of your basic salary and you pay 5%.

From the employer: 10% From the employee: 5% 15% of basic salary in total

The NHIA's frequently asked questions also note that the employer's contribution substitutes the medical allowance. To join the public sector programme you need your work ID, your National Identification Number (NIN), recent pay slips and proof of family ties.

Premiums for GIFSHIP, state schemes and private plans are set by the programme or the provider and differ from one to another. Confirm the current amount with the NHIA office, the SSHIA or the HMO before paying.