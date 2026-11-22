04 — Reform

Goodluck Jonathan Political reform Democratic values

Goodluck Jonathan cautioned against allowing Nigeria's problems to define its citizens. He praised millions of Nigerians as hardworking, honest, and talented individuals. However, he identified a culture that celebrates wealth without questioning its source. This culture diminishes the value of honesty and integrity. He attributed the erosion of societal values to this phenomenon. The former president called for reforms in political recruitment processes. He advocated for stronger internal party democracy within political organizations. Credible elections are essential for a functioning democracy. The political system should reward ideas, character, and competence. It must move away from rewarding money and patronage. Sectional interests should not dictate political outcomes. Jonathan emphasized the need for a political environment that values merit. He argued that leaders must understand and commit to their parties' manifestos. Relying on consultants without understanding policy documents is insufficient. Leaders must possess a clear vision for the nation. They must be willing to implement policies that improve lives. This requires a departure from superficial political tactics. Genuine leadership demands substance and dedication. The former president concluded that purposeful leadership is the only path forward. Nigeria's future depends on the choices made by its current leaders. They must prioritize the nation's well-being above personal gain.