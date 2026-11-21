01 — Tactics and investment

Enzo Maresca brings a clear philosophical continuity to the Etihad Stadium, having previously served as an assistant coach under Pep Guardiola during the club's historic treble-winning season in 2022-2023. His tactical identity mirrors the Manchester City system, characterized by sustained possession and systematic pressure, a style he previously implemented with success at both Leicester City and Chelsea. To support this vision, the club executed a record-breaking summer transfer window, spending approximately £460 million to reinforce the squad. This investment included a record-breaking £125 million acquisition of Enzo Fernández from Chelsea, signaling a massive commitment to maintaining elite performance levels.

The squad depth has been further secured through contract extensions for key players like Phil Foden, who signed a four-year deal. However, the transition has seen the departure of Rodri, a central figure in the previous era, who moved to Barcelona. Maresca's track record suggests he can deliver immediate results, having won the Championship with Leicester in 2023-24 and reaching the fourth position in the Premier League with Chelsea in his first season there. His ability to integrate young talent and maintain high standards has been evident since he first managed the Elite Development Squad in 2020-2021.