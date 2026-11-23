01 — The conference

Conference Focus on Digital Security Risks

The 18th anniversary conference of Digital Jewels Africa, scheduled for 25 November in Lagos, will serve as a primary platform to examine these escalating risks. Organizers of the event have stated that the intersection of emerging technologies and security vulnerabilities will be among the core issues addressed during the proceedings. The conference is themed 'The Trust Imperative: Securing Africa's Digital Future', highlighting the critical relationship between technological adoption and public confidence in technology-driven services.

The event aims to convene a diverse group of stakeholders, including business executives, policymakers, and technology professionals. Attendees will hail from key sectors such as financial services, telecommunications, insurance, energy, and general technology. The primary objective is to facilitate discussions on practical strategies for strengthening digital security infrastructure and enhancing public confidence in the reliability of digital platforms across the region.