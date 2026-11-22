03 — Club competitions

Growth in Club Competition Investments

$19.6M Champions League overall prize money $11.9M Confederation Cup total prize fund $4M Confederation Cup champions reward $100,000 solidarity payment per club

CAF's financial recovery has also translated into increased investment in club competitions, with total funding for clubs rising by 153 per cent over the last five years. The figure has grown from $19 million in 2021 to $48 million in 2026, reflecting a significant increase in the financial rewards available to clubs competing in CAF's interclub tournaments. Similarly, the champions of the CAF Confederation Cup are now rewarded with $4 million, up from $1.25 million five years ago. The overall prize money for the Champions League has increased to $19.6 million, while the Confederation Cup now has a total prize fund of $11.9 million. CAF has also improved its solidarity payments to clubs eliminated during the preliminary rounds of its interclub competitions, doubling the amount from $50,000 to $100,000 per club. The increased financial incentives are part of efforts to improve the competitiveness and sustainability of African club football, while providing more resources for teams participating in continental competitions.