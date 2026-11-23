04 — 2030 economy

Strategic Planning for a 2030 Economy

Professor Dele Olowu, the keynote speaker for the 45th conference, captured the soul of the task ahead by emphasizing that technology alone will not deliver a civil service fit for the future. He argued that institutions must keep finding and attracting talent, protect merit, build competence, and reward good work. Defending integrity is essential for these institutions to earn the trust of the public and successfully support the ambitious economic timelines set by the current administration.

The ongoing efforts to restructure the civil service are critical for ensuring that the Renewed Hope Agenda is not just a political slogan but a realized outcome of efficient governance. By focusing on merit-based recruitment and performance-oriented promotion regimes, the Civil Service Commissions aim to facilitate talent management and career progression for civil servants. This structured approach is vital for creating a workforce that can handle the complexities of modern statecraft and contribute to the nation's long-term stability.

As Nigeria looks toward 2030, the alignment between the political vision and the bureaucratic capacity is becoming increasingly apparent. The reforms initiated in Katsina and Umuahia and consolidated in Asaba represent a continuous effort to strengthen the gates of entry and promotion within the civil service. Without a robust and ethical bureaucracy, the ambitious economic targets and social welfare goals outlined by President Tinubu remain difficult to achieve. The success of the Renewed Hope Agenda ultimately hinges on the ability of these institutions to adapt, innovate, and deliver results to the Nigerian populace.

The success of the Renewed Hope Agenda ultimately hinges on the ability of these institutions to adapt, innovate, and deliver results to the Nigerian populace.

The 45th National Council has thus set a clear path forward, emphasizing that the transformation of the civil service is not merely an administrative adjustment but a fundamental requirement for national development. The focus on institutional reengineering and culture change aims to eliminate the limitations of the traditional Weberian bureaucratic model, which has often hindered efficiency in the African administrative context. By prioritizing integrity and professionalism, the Civil Service Commissions hope to create a system that is truly responsive to the needs of the citizens and capable of driving the nation toward its economic aspirations.