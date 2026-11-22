04 — Targets Vote mobilization targets set

Leaders within these grassroots movements have established specific quantitative targets for the upcoming electoral cycle to guide their operations. Hon. Haruna Pius, who serves as the coordinator of the initiative in Kaura Local Government Area and the Secretary of the Council, stated in an interview published by Gurara Accord that the group aims to mobilize at least three million votes. This massive voter mobilization target is explicitly directed toward supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, as well as the Kaduna State governorship ticket featuring Senator Uba Sani and his running mate Jerry Adams. Such precise numerical goals indicate a highly organized approach to voter registration and turnout efforts.

Such precise numerical goals indicate a highly organized approach to voter registration and turnout efforts.